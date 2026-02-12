No bail for Rajpal Yadav: Revisiting his jail history

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav , who is currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail for failing to repay a loan that ballooned to ₹9cr, has suffered due to monetary problems before. He has not only served time in jail but also lost his ancestral property worth crores. The property was sealed by the Central Bank of India after Yadav failed to repay a loan of ₹5cr taken from its Bandra Kurla Complex branch, reported PTI. The amount owed eventually rose to ₹11cr.

Property seizure Bank officials didn't even switch off the lights The bank had to seal Yadav's ancestral property in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after he failed to repay the loan. Locals told PTI that the bank officials sealed the building in "such a hurry" that they didn't even switch off electrical appliances inside the house.

Past imprisonment Yadav previously served 3 months jail time What's more, in 2018, Yadav spent three months behind bars for failing to repay a ₹5 crore loan from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd., taken to produce Ata Pata Laapata. During this time, he conducted workshops for fellow inmates and received two certificates from the jail superintendent and staff for his efforts. For the same case, Rajpal spent four days in jail in 2013 (in relation to a false affidavit), and is currently in jail.

