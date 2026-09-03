Meena Kumari's iconic 'Pakeezah' restored; to premiere in France

The FHF director, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, revealed that the original camera negative of Pakeezah was in a terrible condition when they started the restoration.

"When I went to inspect the original camera negative, I saw that it had almost melted."

"The other film elements we had to work with were not in good condition, with faded colors, scratches and mold... During our research, we discovered original film stills which helped a great deal," he said in a release.