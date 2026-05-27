Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' to make OTT debut soon
What's the story
Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, is expected to premiere on Netflix on June 12 following a successful theatrical run, reported 123 Telugu. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, also features Tabu and the late Asrani in pivotal roles. It has earned ₹175 crore net at the Indian box office and ₹261.7 crore around the globe, as per Sacnilk.
Film details
'Bhooth Bangla' cast and crew
Bhooth Bangla is a joint production of Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa Kapoor. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Manoj Joshi. It is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. Ahead of the film's release, Kumar paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Asrani, who appears in the film posthumously. He said, "Sometimes a picture isn't just a fragment of memories... it captures an entire journey."
Reunion
Kumar-Priyadarshan reunion
Bhooth Bangla marks a reunion between Priyadarshan and Kumar, who have previously worked together on films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhag, and Khatta Meetha. The film is a horror-comedy that sees the duo return to this genre after Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The pair is also gearing up for another project together titled Haiwan.