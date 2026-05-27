Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' to make OTT debut soon

Film details

'Bhooth Bangla' cast and crew

Bhooth Bangla is a joint production of Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa Kapoor. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Manoj Joshi. It is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. Ahead of the film's release, Kumar paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Asrani, who appears in the film posthumously. He said, "Sometimes a picture isn't just a fragment of memories... it captures an entire journey."