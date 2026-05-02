'Patriot' is currently running in theaters

'Patriot' OTT release: Where will Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer stream?

By Isha Sharma 11:43 am May 02, 202611:43 am

What's the story

The much-anticipated action thriller Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, was released on May 1. The film opened to a strong box-office response, both in India and overseas. It is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi in pivotal roles. After its theatrical run, it will stream on ZEE5, though the streaming date is yet to be announced.