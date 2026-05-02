'Patriot' OTT release: Where will Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer stream?
What's the story
The much-anticipated action thriller Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, was released on May 1. The film opened to a strong box-office response, both in India and overseas. It is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi in pivotal roles. After its theatrical run, it will stream on ZEE5, though the streaming date is yet to be announced.
Television premiere
Where to watch the film on TV?
Apart from its OTT release, the satellite rights of Patriot have also been acquired by the ZEE network. The film is likely to have its television premiere on Zee Keralam after its digital release. It also features Vineeth Thattil David, Darshana Rajendran, Grace Antony, and Prakash Belawadi in significant roles.
Box office success
Box office collection and audience response
Patriot reportedly earned ₹9.8 crore net in India on its first day, with a gross of ₹11.37 crore. Internationally, it collected around ₹18 crore, taking its worldwide total to approximately ₹29.37 crore on Day 1. With such a powerful opening, the film has emerged as one of the biggest Malayalam releases of the year. Its slow-burn storytelling approach and interesting characters have won fans over.