The film was released on April 10

Where to watch Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' after theatrical run

By Isha Sharma 10:49 am Apr 11, 202610:49 am

What's the story

The much-anticipated film Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, was released in theaters on April 10. The revenge-driven action drama has received mixed reviews, with some praising its action sequences and performances, while others critiquing its plot. After completing its theatrical run, the movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, the makers have not yet revealed an exact release date for its OTT premiere.