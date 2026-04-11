Where to watch Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' after theatrical run
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, was released in theaters on April 10. The revenge-driven action drama has received mixed reviews, with some praising its action sequences and performances, while others critiquing its plot. After completing its theatrical run, the movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, the makers have not yet revealed an exact release date for its OTT premiere.
Film details
Cast and crew of 'Dacoit'
Dacoit is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual film that combines romance, action, and revenge. The script has been co-written by Sesh and director Shaneil Deo. The music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, while the background score is by Gyaani and S Anant Srikar. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.
Actor's involvement
Meet the crew of 'Dacoit'
Dacoit is another intense outing for Sesh, who is known for being deeply involved in scripting his projects. The stylish stunts are by Jeevan Botimala, Naba, and Maibam Nabakanta, among others. On the technical front, cinematography is handled by Danush Bhaskar and editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan. The action drama is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios.