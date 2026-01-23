From 'Sinners' to 'Frankenstein,' where to watch 2026 Oscar-nominated films
What's the story
The 2026 Academy Awards nominations were announced on Thursday, with Michael B. Jordan's Sinners leading the pack with 16 nods. Timothee Chalamet also made history by becoming the youngest male actor to receive three acting nominations. Other notable films include Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another, which received 13 nominations, and Chalamet's Marty Supreme, which bagged nine. Here's where to watch these movies in India.
Streaming platforms
'Sinners,' 'One Battle After Another' streaming details
The vampire film Sinners, which received 16 nominations, is available on JioHotstar. One Battle After Another, which received 13 nominations, is currently available for rent on Prime Video. The film Marty Supreme is currently in theaters. Sentimental Value is not available online in India at the moment, but Frankenstein is available on Netflix.
Other Best Picture films
'Hamnet,' 'F1,' 'Bugonia' streaming details
Chloe Zhao's Hamnet is expected to hit Indian theaters in February. F1, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, is available for streaming on Apple TV. So is The Secret Agent. Bugonia, starring Emma Stone, can be rented on Amazon Prime Video. Lastly, the 10th Best Picture nominee, Train Dreams can be streamed on Netflix.
More films
'Weapons,' 'Blue Moon,' 'KPop Demon Hunters' streaming on various platforms
Avatar: Fire and Ash may release on JioHotstar in February. The Spanish-French thriller Sirat isn't available at present. Blue Moon, which received two nominations, can be rented/bought on Prime Video. The animated film KPop Demon Hunters is available on Netflix. Weapons, starring Oscar nominee Amy Madigan, can be streamed on JioHotstar.
Final films
'The Smashing Machine,' 'The Ugly Stepsister' streaming details
Dwayne Johnson's biopic feature film The Smashing Machine is available on Prime Video. The Ugly Stepsister, which received one nomination for Best Makeup Hairstyling, can be rented on Prime. The Lost Bus, based on real-life incidents from the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California, scored a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars and is available on Apple TV.