It will stream on ZEE5

OTT: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi'

By Isha Sharma 05:41 pm Feb 01, 202605:41 pm

What's the story

The period political drama Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, is all set for its digital premiere on ZEE5. The film, which was released in theaters on January 10, 2026, as a Pongal release, will be available for streaming from February 7. It is directed by Sudha Kongara with music by GV Prakash Kumar and cameos by Basil Joseph and Rana Daggubati, among others.