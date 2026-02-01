OTT: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi'
What's the story
The period political drama Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, is all set for its digital premiere on ZEE5. The film, which was released in theaters on January 10, 2026, as a Pongal release, will be available for streaming from February 7. It is directed by Sudha Kongara with music by GV Prakash Kumar and cameos by Basil Joseph and Rana Daggubati, among others.
Film synopsis
What is the story of 'Parasakthi'?
Parasakthi is set in 1960s Tamil Nadu and follows Chezhaiyan (Sivakarthikeyan), a railway worker who leads a peaceful life. He is the sole breadwinner of his family and has to take care of his college-going brother Chinna Durai (Atharvaa), who is passionate about social justice. The film explores how Chezhaiyan gets involved in a movement he initially opposed due to Thirunaadan (Mohan), a cruel cop's actions.
Production team
Cast and crew of the film
Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Mohan, Parasakthi also stars Atharvaa Murali, Sreeleela, Kulappulli Leela, Prakash Belawadi, Guru Somasundaram, Sandhya Mridul, and Chetan. The film is co-written by Kongara, Arjun Nadesan, and Ganeshaa, based on a story by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by Dawn Pictures. Cinematography was handled by Ravi K Chandran, while Sathish Suriya took care of the editing.