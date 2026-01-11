Where to watch Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' post-theatrical run

Upcoming releases

Take a look at Kapoor and Dimri's upcoming projects

After O'Romeo, Kapoor will be seen in Cocktail 2, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It is expected to be released around September 2026. Dimri, meanwhile, will be seen in Spirit, co-starring Prabhas, and Ma Behen, which also features Madhuri Dixit Nene.