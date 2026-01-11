Where to watch Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' post-theatrical run
What's the story
The much-awaited action-thriller O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, will be released on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on February 13, 2026. The streaming platform was revealed in the film's official poster.
Ensemble cast
'O'Romeo' cast and characters
In O'Romeo, Kapoor plays Ustara while Dimri plays Afsha. The film also stars Nana Patekar as Ismail Khan, Farida Jalal as Dadi, Vikrant Massey as Mehboob, Tamannaah Bhatia as Rabia, and Disha Patani as dancer Julie. Other notable actors include Avinash Tiwary as the antagonist Jalal and Hussain Dalal as Chotu.
Upcoming releases
Take a look at Kapoor and Dimri's upcoming projects
After O'Romeo, Kapoor will be seen in Cocktail 2, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It is expected to be released around September 2026. Dimri, meanwhile, will be seen in Spirit, co-starring Prabhas, and Ma Behen, which also features Madhuri Dixit Nene.