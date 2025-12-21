Where to watch Kartik-Ananya's 'Tu Meri Main Tera' post-theatrical run
What's the story
The much-anticipated romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, will hit theaters on December 25, 2025. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and explores contemporary ideas of marriage. After its theatrical run, it will be available for digital rental on Amazon Prime Video from February 5, 2026. It will then become free for subscribers from February 19, 2026, reported OTTplay.
Film details
'Tu Meri Main Tera...' features ensemble cast and crew
Apart from Aaryan and Panday, Tu Meri Main Tera... also stars Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Aruna Irani, Tiku Talsania, and Gaurav Pandey. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, while Hitesh Sonik has done the background score. The film is one of the last major Bollywood releases of 2025 and is expected to do well at the box office during the holiday season with its Christmas Day release.
Clash
Producer Karan Johar's confidence in the movie
The movie will face competition from Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash. Addressing this clash, producer Karan Johar recently said, "I believe there is scope for every film to perform. Our film is very different from anything currently playing in cinemas. I'm incredibly proud of the success of Dhurandhar...it's a phenomenal film." "I've heard some great things about Avatar as well, but I've also heard amazing things about our film. I know it's a festive release."