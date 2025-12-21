Where to watch Kartik-Ananya's 'Tu Meri Main Tera' post-theatrical run

Apart from Aaryan and Panday, Tu Meri Main Tera... also stars Jackie Shroff , Neena Gupta , Aruna Irani, Tiku Talsania, and Gaurav Pandey. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, while Hitesh Sonik has done the background score. The film is one of the last major Bollywood releases of 2025 and is expected to do well at the box office during the holiday season with its Christmas Day release.

Clash

Producer Karan Johar's confidence in the movie

The movie will face competition from Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash. Addressing this clash, producer Karan Johar recently said, "I believe there is scope for every film to perform. Our film is very different from anything currently playing in cinemas. I'm incredibly proud of the success of Dhurandhar...it's a phenomenal film." "I've heard some great things about Avatar as well, but I've also heard amazing things about our film. I know it's a festive release."