'Jana Nayagan': Where to watch Vijay's final film post-theatrical run
What's the story
The much-anticipated Tamil film, Jana Nayagan, featuring Thalapathy Vijay in his final cinematic outing, will reportedly hit Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. It is likely to premiere digitally around February 9, though the date is yet to be officially confirmed. The film will be released in theaters on January 9. Directed by H Vinoth, it also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.
Retirement announcement
Vijay confirmed retirement at 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch
Vijay recently confirmed his retirement from films at the Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malaysia. He said, "For me, one thing matters. People come and stand in theaters for me. For that reason, I'm ready to stand for them for the next 30-33 years." "I've faced every kind of criticism right from day one... But my fans have stood by me from the very beginning... That's why, for the fans who stood for me, I will stand for them."
Trailer highlights
'Jana Nayagan' trailer was released recently
The recently released trailer for Jana Nayagan presents Vijay in powerful avatars, including memorable moments in a police uniform. His relationship with his daughter (played by Mamita Baiju) serves as the emotional core of the film. High on action and violent moments, the movie will be a power-packed farewell for Vijay. It's rumored to be inspired by Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari.
Film details
'Jana Nayagan' features an ensemble cast and crew
The film also stars Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani. Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, it will clash with Prabhas's The Raja Saab. After the release, Vijay will completely commit himself to his political career.