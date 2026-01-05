'Jana Nayagan': Where to watch Vijay's final film post-theatrical run

Retirement announcement

Vijay confirmed retirement at 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch

Vijay recently confirmed his retirement from films at the Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malaysia. He said, "For me, one thing matters. People come and stand in theaters for me. For that reason, I'm ready to stand for them for the next 30-33 years." "I've faced every kind of criticism right from day one... But my fans have stood by me from the very beginning... That's why, for the fans who stood for me, I will stand for them."