Where to watch Vijay Sethupathi's 'Gandhi Talks' after theatrical run

The much-anticipated silent film Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi , Aditi Rao Hydari , and Arvind Swami , hit theaters on Friday. The unique movie narrates its story without any dialogues, relying solely on music and visuals. It is directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. Early reviews have been mixed to positive, with critics praising the emotional depth of the film and AR Rahman 's score. Here's where you can watch it on OTT.

Streaming information OTT platform and tentative release date According to OTTPlay, ZEE5 has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of Gandhi Talks. Although the exact date is yet to be announced, it is believed that makers are eyeing a February release. Speaking about the film, Belekar earlier told ANI, "The film is silent because there is a lot of noise in money, power, and influence." "We have created characters who are very honest and walk on the path of truth. That is why the film is silent."

Film synopsis This is what happens in 'Gandhi Talks' Gandhi Talks is a social drama that revolves around a wealthy businessman whose life takes a turn for the worse. His business crumbles, and he suffers personal losses. Meanwhile, an unemployed man and a pickpocket plan to rob the businessman. The film explores what happens when these three lives intersect, leading to chaos and conflict.

