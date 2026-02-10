'O'Romeo,' 'Tu Yaa Main': Which Bollywood movie are you watching?
What's the story
February, the month of love, is here, and Bollywood is all set to enthrall audiences with an exciting lineup of films. This week (Friday, precisely), two big films are set to hit the big screen. First up is O'Romeo, an action romantic thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The second release is Tu Yaa Main, a romantic adventure thriller featuring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor.
Film details
'O'Romeo'
The trailer for O'Romeo offered a glimpse into the life of a dangerous gangster, played by Kapoor. The film will explore how his life changes after meeting a woman, Dimri. Avinash Tiwary plays the antagonist. Apart from direction, Bhardwaj has also penned dialogues and co-written the screenplay with Rohan Narula. Nadiadwala has produced O'Romeo with Manuj Mittra as associate producer.
Film details
'Tu Yaa Main'
Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, has influencer culture, love between two different kinds of people, and a crocodile. Yes, the film stars Shanaya as a rich social media star with a huge following and Gourav as a talented but struggling rapper from Mumbai's streets. Their lives take a deadly turn when they encounter a crocodile on a trip. It's produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Colour Yellow, with Vinod and Kamlesh Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited.