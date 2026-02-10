Two films are releasing this week

'O'Romeo,' 'Tu Yaa Main': Which Bollywood movie are you watching?

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:36 pm Feb 10, 202602:36 pm

What's the story

February, the month of love, is here, and Bollywood is all set to enthrall audiences with an exciting lineup of films. This week (Friday, precisely), two big films are set to hit the big screen. First up is O'Romeo, an action romantic thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The second release is Tu Yaa Main, a romantic adventure thriller featuring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor.