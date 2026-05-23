Trump shares AI video of him throwing Colbert into dumpster

In a surprising move, the White House recently shared an AI-generated video of President Donald Trump throwing comedian Stephen Colbert into a dumpster. The clip was posted on the official Instagram account of the White House on Friday. It shows Trump walking up to Colbert, who is standing on stage at the Ed Sullivan Theater, and tossing him into a nearby trash bin. Trump also posted the video on social media.

Video details Video shows Trump dancing to 'Y.M.C.A.' Following the act of throwing Colbert into the dumpster, the video depicts Trump performing his signature fist-dance to Village People's Y.M.C.A. song. The caption for the post reads "Bye-bye," accompanied by a hand-waving emoji. This unusual video comes just one day after Colbert's The Late Show ended its nearly 11-year run on CBS on Thursday.

Feud timeline Trump's ongoing feud with late-night hosts The video is a part of the long-standing public feud between Trump and Colbert. The president has often criticized Colbert's show. Trump has previously referred to the remaining late-night hosts as "untalented, nasty, highly overpaid, not funny, and very poorly rated Late Night Television Hosts." In July 2025, CBS announced The Late Show's cancellation, citing financial reasons. This decision came as CBS's parent company, Paramount, was finalizing a merger with Skydance that required approval from Trump's administration.

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