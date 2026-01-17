Steve Coogan, Caleb Edwards join 'The White Lotus' Season 4

The fourth season of the critically acclaimed HBO series The White Lotus has added two new cast members to its ensemble. Actor Steve Coogan, known for his roles in Alan Partridge and The Sandman, and Caleb Jonte Edwards from Black Snow have been confirmed for the upcoming season, reported Deadline. However, details about their characters remain undisclosed.

Plot details 'The White Lotus' Season 4: A global luxury hotel saga The White Lotus is a dark comedy that explores the relationships between staff and guests at luxury hotels worldwide. The upcoming season will introduce a new set of guests and employees at a White Lotus hotel over one week. After previous seasons set in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, this installment will be located in France, with Chateau de La Messardiere in Saint-Tropez as the main setting.

Casting updates Other confirmed and rumored cast members of 'The White Lotus' Apart from Coogan and Edwards, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka have also been confirmed for the fourth season of The White Lotus. There are also reports of Helena Bonham Carter being in negotiations to join the cast, but HBO has not yet confirmed her involvement. Chris Messina is also reportedly in early talks for a role.

Actor profiles Coogan's and Edwards's career highlights Coogan, a two-time Oscar nominee, has been recently seen in projects like Joker: Folie à Deux and The Sandman. He is also set to appear in the Netflix crime thriller Legends and Michael Cera's directorial debut Love Is Not the Answer. On the other hand, Edwards is relatively new to the industry, with his most notable credit being a guest role on Stan's original series Black Snow. Now, The White Lotus could be his big break.

