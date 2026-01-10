'White Lotus' S04 to be filmed at 19th-century castle hotel

The fourth season of the hit anthology series The White Lotus will be filmed at a 19th-century palace-turned-luxury hotel, according to Variety. The hotel, Château de La Messardière , is located in Saint-Tropez on the Côte d'Azur, France. This property is part of the Airelles Collection, a group of five-star hotels owned by Stéphane Courbit. Shooting for this season will begin at the end of April and continue through the end of October.

Filming details 'The White Lotus' S04 to feature multiple locations As with previous seasons, the fourth season of The White Lotus will not be filmed at a single location. Creator Mike White prefers to use different venues for each season. Therefore, the Château de La Messardière is one of several locations that will be used for filming. The story will take place along the French Riviera, and some scenes will also be shot at a Paris hotel.

Plot and cast 'The White Lotus' S04 plot and casting details The plot is still under wraps, but sources suggest that the Cannes Film Festival may be part of the season's storyline. This year, the festival will take place from May 12-23, which coincides with the filming schedule on the Riviera. Casting for this season is underway, with a large number of French actors auditioning. Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka have been confirmed as new cast members, with Helena Bonham Carter rumored to star, too.