Whitney Houston's estate refutes Oprah's 'drugs' claim
What's the story
The estate of late singer Whitney Houston has denied claims made by talk show host Oprah Winfrey that the singer was under the influence of drugs when she fell off stage during a 2009 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Speaking at the Cannes Lions conference in France, Winfrey said Houston was "back on drugs" during her two-part interview, where she spoke about being clean after years of substance abuse and rehab.
Statement issued
'She was absolutely not high...'
The Houston estate has released a statement denying Winfrey's claims. They confirmed that the singer "absolutely fell from the stage" but denied she was under the influence of drugs. The statement said, "It was during a sound check, and it was due to the darkness of the area and her unfamiliarity with the stage." "She was absolutely not high."
Estate's defense
'We owe her the dignity of telling the truth...'
The estate further defended Houston, saying, "Whitney faced personal battles, but it is inaccurate and unfair to attach that struggle to every performance or every chapter of her life." "What the studio audience witnessed on stage was the result of discipline, talent, and commitment, not the assumptions others project." "We owe her the dignity of telling the truth, not repeating myths."
Singer's legacy
More on Houston's drug use and death
Houston, one of the world's best-selling artists in the '80s and '90s, opened up about her drug use in the 2000s. She revealed that cocaine, marijuana, and prescription medication had left her unable to hit high notes. Houston died at 48 in 2012 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel. The final autopsy report revealed her drowning was caused by "effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use."