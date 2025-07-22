Next Article
Who is Aneet Padda, the 'National crush' of India?
Aneet Padda, a Delhi University grad from Amritsar, is quickly becoming Bollywood's latest breakout.
Balancing college life at Jesus and Mary with auditions, she's now winning over fans with her lead role in Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara."
From commercials to 'Saiyaara': Aneet's journey
Starting out in TV commercials and making waves in "Big Girls Don't Cry," Aneet truly shot to fame after "Saiyaara" hit theaters on July 18, 2025.
Starring opposite Ahaan Pandey, her performance clicked with Gen Z audiences and earned her the title of "National Crush," inspiring young actors across India.