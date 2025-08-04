Who is 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7' contestant Gizele Thakral?

Career highlights: From modeling to acting and social media

Starting out as a teen model in Rajasthan, Gizele grabbed titles like Miss Rajasthan before jumping into reality TV with Survivor India and Bigg Boss 9.

She's acted in Bollywood comedies like Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, teamed up with rapper Rick Ross, walked major fashion weeks across Europe, and now connects with over 1.4 million Instagram followers through travel and style updates.