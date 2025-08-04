Who will inherit Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000cr estate
Sunjay Kapur, who led auto parts giant Sona Comstar, died unexpectedly during a polo match in London on June 12, 2025.
His sudden passing has set off a huge legal battle over his ₹30,000 crore estate and control of the RK Family Trust—the group that holds the company's main shares.
With no clear will left behind, the fight for inheritance now involves his children from two marriages and an adopted stepdaughter.
Safira is the daughter of Vikram Chatwal and Priya
Safira is 18 and studies at Marlborough College in the UK. She's the daughter of Priya Sachdev Kapur (Sunjay's wife) and hotelier Vikram Chatwal.
Since Sunjay reportedly adopted her, Indian law could give her equal rights to inherit—making things even more tangled as she might not have claims on her biological father's estate.
Kapur's mother has questioned how her son died
Kapur's mother Rani has questioned how her son died and is challenging Priya Sachdev's new board role at Sona Comstar.
Even after a 7% drop in shares post-Kapur's death, business continues under new chairman Jeffrey Overly.
This high-stakes family drama isn't just about money—it highlights real issues around legacy, trust, and who gets to call the shots when there are no clear answers left behind.