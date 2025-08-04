Who will inherit Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000cr estate Entertainment Aug 04, 2025

Sunjay Kapur, who led auto parts giant Sona Comstar, died unexpectedly during a polo match in London on June 12, 2025.

His sudden passing has set off a huge legal battle over his ₹30,000 crore estate and control of the RK Family Trust—the group that holds the company's main shares.

With no clear will left behind, the fight for inheritance now involves his children from two marriages and an adopted stepdaughter.