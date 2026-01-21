Who's Hande Ercel? Turkish actor who allegedly called SRK 'uncle'
What's the story
Turkish actor Hande Ercel (32) has become a hot topic of discussion among Indian fans after she reportedly called Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan "uncle" at an awards ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The incident took place when both actors were present at the event, leading to several photos and videos being shared online. While some fans have defended her, others have criticized her for the unexpected remark.
Incident details
What sparked the controversy?
The controversy began when a video of Ercel supposedly filming Khan went viral on social media. While many praised her for being an SRK fan, some reports claimed that she was actually filming her friend, Egyptian artist Amina Khalil, who was also present on the stage. The situation escalated further when an Instagram Story allegedly posted by Ercel started circulating online. In the post, she reportedly wrote: "I was just filming my friend, I am not his fan."
Fan reactions
Was Ercel's Story morphed?
A screenshot of the Story also showed Ercel calling Khan an "uncle," leaving many fans upset. Soon, however, netizens defended her by sharing her real account and claiming that she never made the statement. One user on X wrote, "Omg PEOPLE ARE SO SICK THEY CAN'T EVEN DETERMINE WHAT IS FAKE AND ORIGINAL BRUHH HANDE NEVER DID THAT THERE ARE SO MUCH SICK PEOPLE IN THIS WORLD." Another shared the X handle of the person who created the morphed Story.
Career highlights
Who is Hande Ercel?
Ercel is one of Turkey's most popular actors and models. She has starred in several hit dramas such as Gunesin Kizlari, Ask Laftan Anlamaz, Mujde Akay, and Sen Cal Kapimi. Her films include Intoxicated by Love and Chasing the Wind. In addition to her acting career, Ercel is also a fashion influencer and a sought-after face for beauty brands and endorsements across Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia.