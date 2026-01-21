Who's Hande Ercel? Turkish actor who allegedly called SRK 'uncle'

Turkish actor Hande Ercel (32) has become a hot topic of discussion among Indian fans after she reportedly called Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan "uncle" at an awards ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia . The incident took place when both actors were present at the event, leading to several photos and videos being shared online. While some fans have defended her, others have criticized her for the unexpected remark.

Incident details What sparked the controversy? The controversy began when a video of Ercel supposedly filming Khan went viral on social media. While many praised her for being an SRK fan, some reports claimed that she was actually filming her friend, Egyptian artist Amina Khalil, who was also present on the stage. The situation escalated further when an Instagram Story allegedly posted by Ercel started circulating online. In the post, she reportedly wrote: "I was just filming my friend, I am not his fan."

Fan reactions Was Ercel's Story morphed? A screenshot of the Story also showed Ercel calling Khan an "uncle," leaving many fans upset. Soon, however, netizens defended her by sharing her real account and claiming that she never made the statement. One user on X wrote, "Omg PEOPLE ARE SO SICK THEY CAN'T EVEN DETERMINE WHAT IS FAKE AND ORIGINAL BRUHH HANDE NEVER DID THAT THERE ARE SO MUCH SICK PEOPLE IN THIS WORLD." Another shared the X handle of the person who created the morphed Story.

Advertisement