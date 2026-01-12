Apple's 'Pluribus': Sci-fi hit behind Rhea Seehorn's Golden Globe win
What's the story
Actor Rhea Seehorn, known for her role in Better Call Saul, won her first Golden Globe Award for Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Pluribus on Sunday (Monday morning IST). In the Best Performance in Television Series Drama category, she defeated Kathy Bates, Keri Russell, Bella Ramsey, Helen Mirren, and Britt Lower. This comes after her recent win at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards for Best Actress. So what is Pluribus all about?
About the show
Here's the premise of the show
Nominated for best TV drama at the Globes, Pluribus is created by Vince Gilligan. We see a world affected by a hivemind phenomenon, triggered by decoding a signal from an alien race. Due to this, everyone, almost everyone, has become part of the same hivemind, effectively combining everyone's consciousness. We're told only 12 people in the world have not been affected by this "virus," including a best-selling author of fantasy romance, Carol (Seehorn). Sounds interesting? It's streaming on Apple TV.
Career highlights
Seehorn's career and role in 'Pluribus'
Seehorn has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, with notable roles in popular TV shows. Her performance in Pluribus has been particularly praised by both audiences and critics alike. The show is a sci-fi drama that has captivated audiences. Fans are now excited to see what projects Seehorn will take on next, further establishing her as one of Hollywood's top female actors.