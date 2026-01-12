Apple's 'Pluribus': Sci-fi hit behind Rhea Seehorn's Golden Globe win

About the show

Here's the premise of the show

Nominated for best TV drama at the Globes, Pluribus is created by Vince Gilligan. We see a world affected by a hivemind phenomenon, triggered by decoding a signal from an alien race. Due to this, everyone, almost everyone, has become part of the same hivemind, effectively combining everyone's consciousness. We're told only 12 people in the world have not been affected by this "virus," including a best-selling author of fantasy romance, Carol (Seehorn). Sounds interesting? It's streaming on Apple TV.