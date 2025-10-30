Who's Sudhir Dalvi? 'Sai Baba' actor hospitalized, family seeks help
What's the story
Sudhir Dalvi, the veteran actor who played Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, has been hospitalized due to "life-threatening complications caused by sepsis." The 86-year-old has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital since early October, reported India Today. His family is now seeking help from the film fraternity to meet his growing medical expenses.
Treatment costs
Family has already spent ₹10L on his treatment
Dalvi's family has already spent nearly ₹10L on his treatment, with doctors estimating the total cost could go up to ₹15L. His wife, Suhas Dalvi, told India Today that he was rushed to the hospital on October 8 after experiencing extreme pain and losing mobility in his limbs. He was subsequently admitted to the ICU, where doctors diagnosed him with a sepsis infection affecting all his joints.
Financial appeal
Request for help from well-wishers
Suhas said, "We never anticipated something like this to happen with us, and thus it's emotionally and financially a tough time." She added that they are a middle-class family with limited savings and requested everyone to help them in any way possible. "Sudhir needs to be in the hospital for more time now," she added. After a Bollywood photographer account shared bank details for financial aid, Rishi-Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, "done" and wished him a speedy recovery.
Career highlights
More about Dalvi's career
After his role in Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, Dalvi became popular for his portrayal of Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar's TV show Ramayan. He also acted in Junoon. The actor was a part of Shyam Benegal's Bharat Ek Khoj. His last appearance was in the 2006 TV series Woh Huye Na Hamare.