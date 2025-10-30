Who's Sudhir Dalvi? 'Sai Baba' actor hospitalized, family seeks help 

Sudhir Dalvi, the veteran actor who played Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, has been hospitalized due to "life-threatening complications caused by sepsis." The 86-year-old has been admitted to Mumbai 's Lilavati Hospital since early October, reported India Today. His family is now seeking help from the film fraternity to meet his growing medical expenses.

Treatment costs Family has already spent ₹10L on his treatment Dalvi's family has already spent nearly ₹10L on his treatment, with doctors estimating the total cost could go up to ₹15L. His wife, Suhas Dalvi, told India Today that he was rushed to the hospital on October 8 after experiencing extreme pain and losing mobility in his limbs. He was subsequently admitted to the ICU, where doctors diagnosed him with a sepsis infection affecting all his joints.

Financial appeal Request for help from well-wishers Suhas said, "We never anticipated something like this to happen with us, and thus it's emotionally and financially a tough time." She added that they are a middle-class family with limited savings and requested everyone to help them in any way possible. "Sudhir needs to be in the hospital for more time now," she added. After a Bollywood photographer account shared bank details for financial aid, Rishi-Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, "done" and wished him a speedy recovery.