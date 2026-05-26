Who is 'Desi Bling' star Tabinda Sanpal? 

The Netflix series Desi Bling, which follows the lives of wealthy Indians in Dubai , has taken social media by storm. One character who has particularly caught viewers' attention is Tabinda Sanpal. In the first episode, she is seen giving her husband Satish a foot massage while joking about getting an Hermes bag in return. She explains this ritual by saying that Satish believes that as a Hindu, if a wife touches her husband's feet every morning, they'll attract lakshmi (prosperity).

Career highlights Sanpal's career and net worth While Sanpal has taken over the internet, there's more to her. She is the founder and director of ANAX Capital, a UAE-based financial brokerage firm. The company was established by her husband Satish in 2018. Born in London, UK, and raised in the UK, she holds a degree in business and finance. Her combined net worth with her husband is estimated to be around $1.5 billion (over ₹14,000 crore).

Image Her luxurious lifestyle Despite her entrepreneur status, Sanpal is depicted as a "tradwife" on the Netflix show, even going as far as encouraging other women (in this case, actor Tejasswi Prakash) to serve their male partners as well. She beams about getting pampered by her husband, saying, "I already own 40 kg of gold. Every Dhanteras, he gifts me around 3 kg of gold." On Instagram, Sanpal can be seen flaunting her Ferrari.

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