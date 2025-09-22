Next Article
Who killed Robert Redford's late daughter Shauna's boyfriend Sid Wells?
Entertainment
With the recent death of Hollywood legend Robert Redford, people are once again talking about the 1983 murder of Sid Wells, who was dating Redford's daughter Shauna.
Wells was found shot in his Boulder apartment, and despite being busy with filming at the time, Redford supported his daughter and attended the funeral.
Wells's roommate was the prime suspect
Wells's roommate, Thayne Alan Smika, was arrested as a suspect but never charged due to lack of evidence and disappeared in 1986.
Decades later, a review of cold cases led to an arrest warrant in 2010.
After Redford's death in September 2025, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for tips leading to Smika—hoping this might finally solve a case that has lingered for over 40 years.