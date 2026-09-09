Who's Amin Jaz, rumored boyfriend of Rebel Kid aka Apoorva?
What's the story
Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has sparked dating rumors with DJ, podcast host, and digital creator Amin Jaz. While neither has confirmed nor denied these speculations, the intrigue around Jaz's identity and profession is palpable. To know more about him, read on.
Professional life
Who is Amin Jaz?
Jaz is a renowned DJ who runs a podcast and creates content online.
He is best known for his podcast Untriggered with AminJaz which features unfiltered conversations with creators, comedians, and internet personalities.
The podcast covers topics like relationships, dating, pop culture, internet culture, among others. Apart from this, he has also been associated with the electronic music and DJ circuit.
Reportedly, Jaz has been DJing since he was 16 and began playing professionally in 2015.
Relationship timeline
Dating rumors
Rumors of a romantic relationship between Mukhija and Jaz have been doing the rounds since 2024, when she appeared on Untriggered with AminJaz.
Their chemistry during the episode sparked speculation about their off-screen relationship.
The rumors intensified further after their appearance at Lollapalooza India 2026.
A few weeks ago, the Traitors alumna appeared on Jaz's podcast once again, and netizens started shipping the two even further.
Career shift
Mukhija's recent comments about traveling to meet her boyfriend
Recently, Mukhija moved to New York City to pursue an MBA at New York University. This has sparked further speculation about her relationship with Jaz, as she mentioned traveling from New York to Turkey to meet her boyfriend in a video.
Although she didn't reveal his identity, social media users speculated it was Jaz.
Then, the final nail came in the form of a viral video from a DJ party, where Mukhija kisses a man who seems to be Jaz.
Public curiosity
Mukhija's plans for the future
Mukhija's personal life has always attracted public interest.
Her recent comments about wanting to live a life outside her online persona, meet new people, and understand the business world have only added fuel to the speculation.
She has also expressed her desire to return to India one day and start her own direct-to-consumer brand.