Who's Amin Jaz, rumored boyfriend of Rebel Kid aka Apoorva?

Jaz is a renowned DJ who runs a podcast and creates content online.

He is best known for his podcast Untriggered with AminJaz which features unfiltered conversations with creators, comedians, and internet personalities.

The podcast covers topics like relationships, dating, pop culture, internet culture, among others. Apart from this, he has also been associated with the electronic music and DJ circuit.

Reportedly, Jaz has been DJing since he was 16 and began playing professionally in 2015.