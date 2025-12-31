Who was Isiah Whitlock Jr (71)? 'The Wire' actor dies

Hollywood actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., who was known for his roles in The Wire and Veep, has died aged 71. His manager Brian Liebman confirmed the news on Instagram , saying, "It is with tremendous sadness that I share the passing of my dear friend and client Isiah Whitlock Jr." "If you knew him, you loved him. A brilliant actor and even better person."

Manager's statement Whitlock's manager shared details about his death Liebman further said, "May his memory forever be a blessing. Our hearts are so broken. He will be very, very missed." In statements to Hollywood news outlets, he added that Whitlock passed away in New York after a short illness. The actor was also known for his roles in Goodfellas and The Chappelle Show.

Career highlight Whitlock's iconic role in 'The Wire' Whitlock is best remembered for his role as Clay Davis, a corrupt politician on HBO's The Wire. His character was known for his unique catchphrase, a drawn-out version of the word "shit," which he had created himself. The phrase was inspired by his uncle and had been used by him in other films before it made its debut on HBO's The Wire.

Director partnerships Whitlock's collaborations with Spike Lee Whitlock had a long-standing working relationship with director Spike Lee, appearing in six of his films. These include She Hate Me, 25th Hour, Red Hook Summer, Chi-Raq, BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods. Lee paid tribute to Whitlock on social media by posting a photo of them together and writing, "Today I Learned Of The Passing Of My Dear Beloved Brother ISIAH WHITLOCK."