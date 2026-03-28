Who was Lee Sang Bo? Korean actor (45) found dead

South Korean actor Lee Sang Bo (45) was found dead at his home in Pyeongtaek City on Thursday. The news has sent shockwaves through the South Korean entertainment industry . His agency, Korea Management Group, has requested privacy for the bereaved family and stated that they cannot disclose the cause of death as per their request. The police have confirmed no signs of foul play but are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Career journey Lee recognized for 'Miss Monte-Cristo' Lee, born in 1981, began his acting career in 2006 with the drama Invisible Man Choi Jang-soo. He gradually built a presence in the Korean entertainment industry, appearing in television dramas such as Bad Love and Private Lives. His breakthrough came with Miss Monte-Cristo (2021), which brought him widespread recognition. However, his career took a hit after he was embroiled in a drug controversy in September 2022.

Controversy fallout Lee was ultimately not charged Lee faced allegations of drug use in September 2022, but it was later revealed that the substances in question were antidepressants. The actor was said to have struggled with depression following the loss of his parents and older sister in a 2009 accident. Although he was not charged with any offense, this misunderstanding severely affected his career. He earlier said in an interview, "Even when I try to live a normal life, people look at me differently."

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