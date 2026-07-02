Whopping 1.2cr people watched Vijay's leaked 'Jana Nayagan': Police
What's the story
The Chennai Police have revealed that a staggering 1.2 crore people watched the leaked version of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's film Jana Nayagan illegally. The movie was leaked on April 9, before it received certification and an official release. The police's revelation came during a hearing at the Madras High Court while considering bail petitions for two of the 21 accused in this case.
Bail denied
HC denies bail to 2 accused
The Madras High Court, presided over by Justice C Kumarappan, denied bail to the fourth accused S Rajini and the 11th accused Jayaprakash. The court took into account the serious allegations against them, including tampering with evidence. The prosecution argued that these individuals could potentially interfere with evidence and witnesses if granted bail due to their prolonged detention.
Investigation details
What do we know about the leak case?
The prime accused in the Jana Nayagan leak case allegedly stole the film's footage from an editing suite using a hard drive. He and two of his brothers then edited the clips into a full-length version and uploaded it to Google Drive. This pirated copy was later spread on piracy websites. In response to this illegal activity, KV Productions obtained an interim injunction from the Madras High Court directing internet service providers to block unauthorized exhibition of the film.
Release postponed
When will 'Jana Nayagan' be released?
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026. However, the release was postponed due to delays in obtaining clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film's makers had engaged in a legal battle with the CBFC but eventually agreed to its demands and resubmitted the film for review. It's expected that they'll receive clearance from the CBFC this week, and the movie will finally hit theaters in July.