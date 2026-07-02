Whopping 1.2cr people watched Vijay's leaked 'Jana Nayagan': Police

Release postponed

When will 'Jana Nayagan' be released?

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026. However, the release was postponed due to delays in obtaining clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film's makers had engaged in a legal battle with the CBFC but eventually agreed to its demands and resubmitted the film for review. It's expected that they'll receive clearance from the CBFC this week, and the movie will finally hit theaters in July.