Why a bus full of IPS officers visited Aamir Khan Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

A video of a bus full of IPS officers pulling up to Aamir Khan's place had people guessing—was it about a new project or security detail?

Actually, it was just a friendly visit: the current batch of IPS trainees wanted to meet Khan because they've been fans since his Sarfarosh days.

Turns out, he's been hosting IPS groups for years, so this was just another chapter in that tradition.