Why a bus full of IPS officers visited Aamir Khan
A video of a bus full of IPS officers pulling up to Aamir Khan's place had people guessing—was it about a new project or security detail?
Actually, it was just a friendly visit: the current batch of IPS trainees wanted to meet Khan because they've been fans since his Sarfarosh days.
Turns out, he's been hosting IPS groups for years, so this was just another chapter in that tradition.
Khan's upcoming projects
Khan recently released his film, Sitaare Zameen Par, which has already gotten some love at special screenings.
He's also planning new projects for his production house and will be acting alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie and teaming up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj soon.