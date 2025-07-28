Sylvester Stallone's 'Lost on a Mountain in Maine' takes spotlight Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

"Lost on a Mountain in Maine," the true survival story produced by Sylvester Stallone, is now streaming on Netflix.

The film follows 12-year-old Donn Fendler, who was lost for nine days in Maine's wilderness back in 1939.

Directed by Andrew Boodhoo Kightlinger and starring Luke David Blumm, it first premiered in 2024.