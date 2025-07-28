Next Article
Sylvester Stallone's 'Lost on a Mountain in Maine' takes spotlight
"Lost on a Mountain in Maine," the true survival story produced by Sylvester Stallone, is now streaming on Netflix.
The film follows 12-year-old Donn Fendler, who was lost for nine days in Maine's wilderness back in 1939.
Directed by Andrew Boodhoo Kightlinger and starring Luke David Blumm, it first premiered in 2024.
'Lost on a Mountain in Maine' viewed 4.6 million times globally
Since dropping on Netflix, the movie has pulled in 4.6 million views and climbed to number eight globally, even topping charts in several countries.
Critics are split, but audiences are loving it
Critics are split—Rotten Tomatoes gives it 53%.
But audiences are loving it, with an 83% approval rating and lots of praise for its emotional take on survival and family.