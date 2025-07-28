Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara' shatters records, earns ₹247 crore in 10 days
Saiyaara, a musical romantic drama from director Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films, has made a splash at the box office—crossing ₹247 crore in just 10 days.
The film follows debut actor Ahaan Panday as a young artist dealing with love and heartbreak, and has quickly become a crowd favorite since its July 18 release.
'Saiyaara' beats 1st-weekend numbers in 2nd weekend itself
Saiyaara pulled in ₹75 crore during its second weekend alone.
Daily earnings included ₹21.5 crore on opening Friday, ₹35.75 crore on first Sunday, then jumping to ₹26.5 crore on day nine and ₹30 crore on day 10.
Its second Saturday even beat the first—a rare win these days—putting it among 2024's top grossers and inching toward the ₹300 crore mark.
'Saiyaara' is a must-watch for fans of musical romances
If you're into heartfelt musicals with fresh faces and catchy tunes, Saiyaara is worth checking out.
Its strong box office run shows audiences are loving this story of young love—and with big releases like Son of Sardaar 2 around the corner, now's a great time to catch it while it's still making waves!