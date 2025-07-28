Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara' shatters records, earns ₹247 crore in 10 days

'Saiyaara' beats 1st-weekend numbers in 2nd weekend itself

Saiyaara pulled in ₹75 crore during its second weekend alone.

Daily earnings included ₹21.5 crore on opening Friday, ₹35.75 crore on first Sunday, then jumping to ₹26.5 crore on day nine and ₹30 crore on day 10.

Its second Saturday even beat the first—a rare win these days—putting it among 2024's top grossers and inching toward the ₹300 crore mark.