Medha Rana to star opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Border 2'
Medha Rana, who comes from an Army family, is starring opposite Varun Dhawan in Border 2—the sequel to the classic 1997 war drama.
The movie is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026, with Anurag Singh directing and production by T-Series and JP Films.
Rana's strong regional dialect impressed the filmmakers
Rana landed the role thanks to her strong regional dialect and emotional range—qualities the filmmakers say bring real authenticity to the story.
Producer Bhushan Kumar shared that they wanted actors who truly fit the world of Border 2, moving away from typical casting choices.
With the film honoring soldierly courage, fans are looking forward to seeing what Rana brings to this iconic franchise.