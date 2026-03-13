Why Anil Kapoor said no to 'Dhurandhar 2' cameo Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Anil Kapoor just shared that he turned down a cameo in the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge because he'd already promised those dates to another project.

Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film, Kapoor explained in an interview with India Today, adding, The reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment . . . I would have loved to do this cameo, but I'm already committed. It's my loss, but it's okay.