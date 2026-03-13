Why Anil Kapoor said no to 'Dhurandhar 2' cameo
Anil Kapoor just shared that he turned down a cameo in the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge because he'd already promised those dates to another project.
Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film, Kapoor explained in an interview with India Today, adding, The reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment . . . I would have loved to do this cameo, but I'm already committed. It's my loss, but it's okay.
More on his commitment to professionalism
Kapoor emphasized that keeping his promises is non-negotiable for him, even if it means missing out on fun opportunities with friends.
He said turning down the role was tough, but staying true to his commitments matters more.
About 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge hits theaters March 19, 2026.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, it stars Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. Yami Gautam is also mentioned in coverage related to the film.
The movie runs about 3 hours 55 minutes, so get ready for an epic spy thriller!