Why 'Avihitham' is facing censorship issues Entertainment Oct 13, 2025

The Malayalam film Avihitham just hit a roadblock: the Censor Board asked the makers to remove a line where the heroine is called "Seetha."

This isn't the first time—recent films like Haal and JSK have also faced similar censorship.

Several film bodies had come forward against the Censor Board's move.