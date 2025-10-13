Next Article
Why 'Avihitham' is facing censorship issues
Entertainment
The Malayalam film Avihitham just hit a roadblock: the Censor Board asked the makers to remove a line where the heroine is called "Seetha."
This isn't the first time—recent films like Haal and JSK have also faced similar censorship.
Several film bodies had come forward against the Censor Board's move.
What is the film about?
Avihitham brings together an ensemble cast—Unniraj, Renji Kankol, and Vineeth Chakyar—and dives into gender issues with its tagline, "Not just a man's right."
The film, co-written by Senna Hegde and Ambareesh Kalathera from Kalathera's story, released on October 10, and picked up a solid 3-star review from ETimes.