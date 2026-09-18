Why 'Daayra,' 'Vibe' thank Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan?

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Johar had the rights to the title of Daayra. When Meghna Gulzar sought these rights, he readily agreed.

The source added, "He appreciates Meghna and her filmmaking; both even collaborated for Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi (2018)."

"Meanwhile, he's very close to the film's lead, Kareena Kapoor Khan."

The Daayra team was moved by his gesture and hence acknowledged him in their opening slate.