Why 'Daayra,' 'Vibe' thank Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan?
What's the story
The two major Bollywood releases of the week, Daayra and Vibe, hit theaters on Friday. Despite being different genres, both films have one thing in common: the makers have expressed their gratitude to some prominent personalities in the opening credits. While Daayra has thanked Karan Johar under "Special Thanks," Hrithik Roshan and Huma Qureshi have been acknowledged similarly in Vibe. Here's why.
Title rights
Johar had title rights to Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'
A source told Bollywood Hungama that Johar had the rights to the title of Daayra. When Meghna Gulzar sought these rights, he readily agreed.
The source added, "He appreciates Meghna and her filmmaking; both even collaborated for Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi (2018)."
"Meanwhile, he's very close to the film's lead, Kareena Kapoor Khan."
The Daayra team was moved by his gesture and hence acknowledged him in their opening slate.
Creative acknowledgment
'Vibe' uses Roshan and Qureshi's names in a quirky way
In Vibe, the names of Roshan and Qureshi have been used in a unique way.
The film's lead actors, Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Srivastava, start their commentary as soon as the "Special Thanks" and media partner logos appear on screen.
They humorously discuss why these logos are being shown and why certain prominent personalities have been thanked by the makers.
This quirky treatment sets an amusing tone for the film.
Star-studded casts
More about the films
Both Daayra and Vibe boast impressive ensembles.
Daayra features Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Kapoor Khan, while Vibe stars Kemmu, Preity Zinta, and newcomer Vanshika Dhir.
The former is a dark and mysterious police investigative drama, while the latter is an action comedy.