Why 'Dhurandhar' was split after Dhar amassed 300 hours footage

Arora and Mehta gain lead offers

Since Dhurandhar dropped, actors like Rajat Arora and Hirav Mehta have seen more recognition and new lead role offers. Mehta's scenes in Part two especially clicked with fans.

Rajat Arora said Dhurandhar 3 is not happening, but Bhambri never expected people to ask for a third part.

The cast says they're grateful for all the love and opportunities since the film's release.