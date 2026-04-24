Why 'Dhurandhar' was split after Dhar amassed 300 hours footage
Entertainment
The Dhurandhar team opened up about splitting their film into two parts. Turns out, Aditya Dhar ended up with 300 hours of footage! Editing that much content was tough, so they decided to break it up.
Actor Vikramm Bhambri gave a shout-out to the technical crew for keeping the story smooth and connected throughout.
Arora and Mehta gain lead offers
Since Dhurandhar dropped, actors like Rajat Arora and Hirav Mehta have seen more recognition and new lead role offers. Mehta's scenes in Part two especially clicked with fans.
Rajat Arora said Dhurandhar 3 is not happening, but Bhambri never expected people to ask for a third part.
The cast says they're grateful for all the love and opportunities since the film's release.