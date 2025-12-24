'Never been so affected': 'Homebound' made Anurag Basu feel 'small'

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu recently praised Neeraj Ghaywan 's film Homebound , which is representing Indian cinema at the Oscars 2026. In a recent interview with Zoom for the Best Performances Directors 2025 roundtable, Basu spoke about how he was deeply affected by the movie while watching it in a theater. He particularly lauded Ghaywan's storytelling and the performance of actor Shalini Vatsa.

Film impact 'Homebound' deeply affected Basu Basu said, "Neeraj ka film dekhke, I really felt small. I messaged him also. Cinema itna accha hai na shayad aise logon se aapki mulaqat na ho." He added, "Cinema is so good that even if you're not going to meet those people and be in that situation, you still live that moment sitting in a theatre. It really affected me." "I have never been so affected. Shalini Vatsa's chappal scene shook me."

Earlier acclaim Basu's previous praise for 'Homebound' Earlier, on October 10, Basu had posted about Homebound, saying, "Saw #Homebound last night and I'm still in its beautiful hangover." "A timely, aching film that deserves every conversation and yes an Oscar nod." He added that Ghaywan made him feel "wonderfully inferior as a filmmaker." The film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa.