SRK sends legal notice to an influencer. Reason: Anant Ambani
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly sent a legal notice to social media influencer Suvigya Sharma over an Instagram Reel featuring his interaction with business tycoon Anant Ambani. The viral video sparked claims that Ambani asked Khan to "remain silent" during his interaction with spiritual leader Sadhguru. The actor's legal team has described these claims as false and defamatory, reported India Today.
Legal action
Notice outlines 5 demands for Sharma
The notice, dated November 23, reportedly outlines five demands for Sharma.
It asks him to immediately remove the disputed Reel, refrain from sharing or circulating the claim further, and delete or correct the captions and statements associated with the video.
The notice also directs Sharma to preserve the original footage and all records related to its publication.
He has to provide written confirmation within 48 hours that the demands have been met.
Counterclaim
Sharma responded with another video
Following the legal notice, Sharma responded in another video. He questioned the actor's objection to the Reel and argued that his comments were protected by freedom of expression.
"So, the man who allegedly told Shah Rukh Khan to shut up did not insult him? Or does Shah Rukh Khan lack the courage to say he was insulted? But apparently, we have insulted him," he claimed in the video.
Defamation notice
What is a defamation notice?
A defamation notice is a formal legal communication sent to a person or organization when one believes that false statements have harmed their reputation.
It typically asks the recipient to take specific corrective steps, such as removing the disputed content, issuing a clarification or apology, and refraining from repeating the claims.
In Khan's case, the notice reportedly seeks the removal of the Instagram Reel and associated captions.
Notably, the clip continues to circulate online as reshares and reposts.
Upcoming project
Meanwhile, Khan's 'King' releases on December 24
On the work front, Khan is gearing up for the release of King, an upcoming action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand.
The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures and will hit theaters on December 24, 2026.
The team recently wrapped up a shooting schedule at a Formula One circuit in Delhi.