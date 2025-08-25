Why does 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor Sohail Khan need heavy security?
Sohail Khan, known for both acting and producing in Bollywood, caught everyone's eye when he left a public event with noticeable "high security."
Dressed in laid-back beige and denim, he walked through the crowd while an on-screen label highlighted his extra protection.
Fans quickly picked up on his security detail and discussed it online.
Fans react to the moment
The security detail sparked plenty of chatter. Some fans questioned the need for such heavy protection, while others complimented Sohail's appearance and demeanor.
He also shared a sweet moment with his parents, Salim and Salma Khan, on Instagram—which got its own share of love.
Sohail's recent work
Beyond this viral moment, Sohail has kept busy. His production house is behind hits like Ready, Jai Ho, and Radhe.
And just this April (2025), he showed up in the Telugu film Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi as Pathaan—proving he's still mixing things up onscreen.