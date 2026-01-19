Why Emraan Hashmi picked 'Taskaree'
Emraan Hashmi stars in Neeraj Pandey's new Netflix television series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.
He shared that he was hooked by Pandey's idea of exploring "his vision of playing out a world of smuggling in international flights at our airports."
He said, "The role of a customs officer is something I was always intrigued by; it's something I wanted to explore."
What's the story?
Hashmi plays Superintendent Arjun Meena, leading a team of suspended customs officers at Mumbai Airport.
Alongside his crew—played by Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Sandhu, and Anurag Sinha—they're up against a global smuggling kingpin (Sharad Kelkar) operating out of cities like Al-Dera (Al Dera), Addis Ababa, Milan and Bangkok.
Hashmi's recent career moves
This is Hashmi's first time working with Pandey. Taskaree was recently released.
Before this, his cameo in The Bads of Bollywood (2025) went viral and gave him a fresh breakthrough.