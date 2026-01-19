Why Emraan Hashmi picked 'Taskaree' Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

Emraan Hashmi stars in Neeraj Pandey's new Netflix television series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.

He shared that he was hooked by Pandey's idea of exploring "his vision of playing out a world of smuggling in international flights at our airports."

He said, "The role of a customs officer is something I was always intrigued by; it's something I wanted to explore."