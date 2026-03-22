Why has Deepika Padukone been missing from 'Dhurandhar 2' promotions
People online are buzzing about why Deepika Padukone has been absent from key promotional events for Dhurandhar 2 and remained silent on social media, even though it's her husband Ranveer Singh's big release.
She skipped the star-studded Mumbai screening; the film was released on March 19, 2026 and opened to record-breaking box-office numbers.
Instead, she was spotted at a concert with Ranveer's mom and sister.
Deepika hasn't congratulated Ranveer on social media yet
What really got fans talking is that, in the days after the film's March 19, 2026 release, Deepika still hasn't posted anything congratulating Ranveer or mentioning Dhurandhar 2 on social media.
This feels odd to many since she was super supportive online when the first Dhurandhar came out in 2025.
Meanwhile, other celebrities like Allu Arjun have expressed excitement about the film, so Deepika's silence stands out even more.