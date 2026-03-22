Why has Deepika Padukone been missing from 'Dhurandhar 2' promotions

Deepika hasn't congratulated Ranveer on social media yet

What really got fans talking is that, in the days after the film's March 19, 2026 release, Deepika still hasn't posted anything congratulating Ranveer or mentioning Dhurandhar 2 on social media.

This feels odd to many since she was super supportive online when the first Dhurandhar came out in 2025.

Meanwhile, other celebrities like Allu Arjun have expressed excitement about the film, so Deepika's silence stands out even more.