Why India's entertainment industry wants tougher copyright rules
Entertainment
India's entertainment industry—think Bollywood and beyond—wants tougher copyright rules to stop AI companies from using movies, music, and promos without asking.
The government set up a committee in mid-2025 to review if the old Copyright Act (from 1957) can handle these new AI challenges, and to suggest updates.
With AI's growth, creators fear losing control over their work
Big industry groups say letting AI train on copyrighted content without permission could hurt creativity and cost the $13.1 billion Indian entertainment sector real money.
With no clear rules right now, creators worry about losing control over their work.
As India's AI market is set to boom, finding the right balance between innovation and protecting creators is more important than ever.