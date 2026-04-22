Why is Bengali actor Nusrat Jahan being probed by ED?

Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. The appearance is part of an ongoing investigation into a housing project fraud case linked to Rajarhat, Kolkata . This isn't the first time Jahan has been questioned by the agency; she was previously interrogated in 2023 for nearly six hours regarding the same matter, per PTI.

Details 'Certain new information has emerged over the past few months' Jahan, who was earlier associated with the company under investigation, arrived at the ED's Salt Lake office with her husband and fellow actor Yash Dasgupta. She reached the CGO Complex in the morning but did not speak to reporters. An ED official said, "She has been summoned in connection with an ongoing investigation into a housing fraud case." "Certain new information has emerged over the past few months, necessitating her appearance."

Investigation details Allegations of collecting money from homebuyers The central agency is probing allegations that a firm collected money from homebuyers after promising flats in a Rajarhat housing project but failed to deliver them. The complaint was lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shankudeb Panda, who alleged that over 400 senior citizens were cheated by the firm during 2014-15 after being promised 1,000 sq ft flats in return for payments of around ₹5.5 lakh each.

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