Why Mara Jade remains absent from 'Star Wars' official canon
Entertainment
Mara Jade, a fan favorite from the old Star Wars books (and famously Luke Skywalker's wife), still hasn't made it into the official Star Wars universe.
Even though Disney has brought back other Expanded Universe characters over the past decade-plus, Mara remains stuck in "Legends," leaving fans wondering if she'll ever return.
Lucasfilm rejects Mara Jade return
Writers like Timothy Zahn and Claudia Gray have tried to bring Mara back, but Lucasfilm has repeatedly rejected attempts to bring Mara Jade back, and fitting her into Luke's current storyline appears difficult.
Fans are still hoping for a surprise comeback, but for now, Mara Jade stays on the sidelines.