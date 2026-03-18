Why Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' is banned in Gulf countries
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's new movie, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, isn't hitting screens in several Gulf countries.
The ban follows a familiar pattern for Indian films that touch on sensitive topics: Gulf nations tend to block movies they feel might stir up political or social issues.
Impact of missing out on Gulf market
Missing out on the Gulf market is a big deal since it can make up about one-fourth of an Indian film's overseas revenue, especially with places like the United Arab Emirates.
The first Dhurandhar faced similar bans and saw its earnings drop.
Now, producers are having to think twice about how creative risks might affect their global releases, balancing bold stories with what international markets will accept.