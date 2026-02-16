Why Raveena Tandon rejected Karan Johar's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
What's the story
Raveena Tandon, a prominent figure of the 1990s Bollywood scene, recently opened up about her decision to reject Karan Johar's debut directorial venture, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Despite their close friendship, she felt that accepting a second lead role would have been a step backward in her career. "I had my reasons to reject certain films," she recently told Zoom.
Career decisions
Tandon on rejecting 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
Tandon explained, "For example, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan always says that you didn't do my first film, but I tell him that I would have loved to do it." "But unfortunately, during that time in my career, I couldn't have restarted my career by playing second lead after leaving at a point which was Mohra." "It worked for Rani Mukerji because she was a young and fresh face," she explained.
Role rejection
Tandon also turned down 'Dil Se's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'
Tandon also turned down the famous song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Mani Ratnam's 1998 film Dil Se. She was concerned about being labeled an "item girl." "Chaiyya Chaiyya came, and I was dying to do it, but I didn't want to be branded 'item girl,'" she said. The song eventually featured Malaika Arora alongside Shah Rukh Khan and became a massive hit.