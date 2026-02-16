Why Raveena Tandon rejected Karan Johar's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Career decisions

Tandon on rejecting 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Tandon explained, "For example, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan always says that you didn't do my first film, but I tell him that I would have loved to do it." "But unfortunately, during that time in my career, I couldn't have restarted my career by playing second lead after leaving at a point which was Mohra." "It worked for Rani Mukerji because she was a young and fresh face," she explained.