Why Sunny Deol's 'Suryaa' got delayed
What's the story
The release of Sunny Deol's upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak has been delayed from Friday. The decision was taken as the film is yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This comes amid objections from the medical fraternity over its portrayal of doctors. The Delhi High Court has also declined to hear a PIL seeking a stay on its release, citing that a similar plea is already being heard by another bench.
Official statement
'We strongly believe in the film...'
The makers of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak have requested the media and medical professionals to watch the entire film before forming an opinion based on its teaser or promotional clips.
In an official statement, per Hindustan Times, they said, "Our intention has always been to bring SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak to audiences exactly as it was envisioned." "We strongly believe in the film, its story and what it ultimately stands for."
Film's intent
Makers clarify film not against all doctors
The makers of Suryaa have clarified that the film is not an attempt to portray the medical profession negatively.
They said it focuses on "corruption, exploitation, and organized malpractice by certain individuals."
The team added that they do not intend to discredit doctors who serve patients with honesty and dedication.
Legal proceedings
Delhi HC on PIL seeking stay
Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking a stay on Suryaa's release.
The court observed that a similar petition was already pending before a single-judge bench and there was no need for another case on the same issue.
The earlier petition, filed by Dr. Nachiketa Bhatia and Dr. Dhruv Chauhan, alleged that the film portrays doctors in private hospitals as corrupt and glorifies violence against medical professionals.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Suryaa'
Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, presented by Kamal Mukut, is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Joseph. The Hindi version has been adapted for a new audience while keeping the emotional depth and investigative thread of the original intact.
Directed by M Padmakumar, it also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal.
The makers will announce a new release date once they complete the certification process.