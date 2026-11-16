The makers of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak have requested the media and medical professionals to watch the entire film before forming an opinion based on its teaser or promotional clips.

In an official statement, per Hindustan Times, they said, "Our intention has always been to bring SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak to audiences exactly as it was envisioned." "We strongly believe in the film, its story and what it ultimately stands for."