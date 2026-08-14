Why Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons' faced last-minute screening chaos
What's the story
Suriya's latest film, Vishwanath and Sons, faced last-minute delays in Chennai theaters on its opening day on Friday (August 14). Reports suggest that several major theaters hadn't opened ticket pre-booking for the film even a week before its release. This was due to disagreements between distributors and exhibitors over revenue-sharing arrangements. The delays meant the film lost a crucial window for advance booking at select screens.
Resolution
Controversy surrounding the screening
The night before the film's release, Nikilesh Surya of Rohini Silver Screen announced that they wouldn't screen Vishwanath and Sons. However, on Friday morning, he confirmed the film would be screened without any further issues.
Similarly, Rakesh Gowthaman of Vettri Theatres in Chrompet had initially posted that the theater wouldn't screen the film due to unresolved negotiations. But by 12:30am on Friday, he announced that the disputes had been resolved and bookings were opening soon.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Vishwanath and Sons'
Vishwanath and Sons, a Tamil family drama, stars Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath and Mamitha Baiju as Maddy. The romantic film also features Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Raghu Babu, and Nassar in supporting roles.
It's an age-gap romance film, marking Suriya's comeback to the genre after many years.
Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It was presented by Srikara Studios.