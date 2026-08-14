Why Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons' faced last-minute screening chaos

The night before the film's release, Nikilesh Surya of Rohini Silver Screen announced that they wouldn't screen Vishwanath and Sons. However, on Friday morning, he confirmed the film would be screened without any further issues.

Similarly, Rakesh Gowthaman of Vettri Theatres in Chrompet had initially posted that the theater wouldn't screen the film due to unresolved negotiations. But by 12:30am on Friday, he announced that the disputes had been resolved and bookings were opening soon.