Fans' trust keeps Yash firm on 'Toxic' release date

The upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups, starring KGF actor Yash , is set to clash with Dhurandhar 2 at the box office. Despite rumors of a possible delay for Toxic, Yash has remained steadfast on its March 19 release date. A source close to the film told Variety India that this decision isn't driven by ego but by business strategy and confidence in the movie's content.

Film's fate Why Yash is not backing off from 'Toxic' The source added, "Yash is a very good businessman. If he had felt threatened by Dhurandhar 2, he would have maybe considered postponing it. But he has immense confidence in the film's content and is banking on a long-term theatrical run rather than just an opening weekend." They explained that Toxic was announced three years ago in December 2023. "His fans have since been waiting to see him on screen. Yash doesn't want to back off and disappoint his fans."

Industry practices Yash upset over lack of communication during clash planning Yash is reportedly upset that the Dhurandhar team didn't inform him about their Eid release plan, despite knowing they had blocked the date earlier. The source said, "Toxic announced its date in March last year. If Dhurandhar 2 was coming on that date, they should have at least given him a courtesy call." "Yash feels the Hindi film industry doesn't have that culture of communication that is common in the southern industries."

Advertisement