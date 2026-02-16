Fans' trust keeps Yash firm on 'Toxic' release date
What's the story
The upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups, starring KGF actor Yash, is set to clash with Dhurandhar 2 at the box office. Despite rumors of a possible delay for Toxic, Yash has remained steadfast on its March 19 release date. A source close to the film told Variety India that this decision isn't driven by ego but by business strategy and confidence in the movie's content.
Film's fate
Why Yash is not backing off from 'Toxic'
The source added, "Yash is a very good businessman. If he had felt threatened by Dhurandhar 2, he would have maybe considered postponing it. But he has immense confidence in the film's content and is banking on a long-term theatrical run rather than just an opening weekend." They explained that Toxic was announced three years ago in December 2023. "His fans have since been waiting to see him on screen. Yash doesn't want to back off and disappoint his fans."
Industry practices
Yash upset over lack of communication during clash planning
Yash is reportedly upset that the Dhurandhar team didn't inform him about their Eid release plan, despite knowing they had blocked the date earlier. The source said, "Toxic announced its date in March last year. If Dhurandhar 2 was coming on that date, they should have at least given him a courtesy call." "Yash feels the Hindi film industry doesn't have that culture of communication that is common in the southern industries."
Upcoming battle
Box office showdown on the cards
With both films set to release on the same date, the upcoming Eid weekend is going to be a major box office showdown. Early reports suggest that Dhurandhar 2 has generated more buzz in the Hindi-speaking regions, while Toxic is expected to dominate southern markets where Yash enjoys a massive fan following. The battle for screens has already begun, with aggressive projections and deal figures being floated in the press by publicity teams on both sides.