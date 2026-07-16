Why was animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' halted?
What's the story
The makers of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath have approached the Supreme Court against an Orissa High Court order that has halted its release across India. The film was scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, July 17. Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat made an urgent mention before the Chief Justice of India, seeking a same-day hearing (on Thursday), which was denied but agreed to be taken up the following day.
Legal proceedings
Film can't release as it may hurt sentiments: HC
The Orissa High Court had restrained the release of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on Wednesday, arguing that while freedom of speech is a constitutional right, it cannot be exercised in a manner that disturbs religious sentiments.
The court noted that releasing the film during the ongoing Rath Yatra without implementing changes suggested after a special screening would be "counterproductive."
In defense, producers argued that their film carries a disclaimer stating it is not based on historical or religious facts.
Court's remarks
Court's view on timing of film's release
The High Court noted that films are a potent medium of expression, whose real impact has to be judged by their overall effect on the public.
The court also took into account the timing of Mahaprabhu Jagannath's release, pointing out that it coincided with Rath Yatra, which was expected to draw a large congregation of devotees.
The court restrained Ele Animations Pvt Ltd from releasing the film without its permission until further notice.
Contentions raised
Petitioners alleged film misrepresents culture, traditions associated with deity
The petitioners, who filed a public interest litigation in the Orissa High Court, alleged that the film misrepresents the culture, rituals, traditions, and devotional history associated with Lord Jagannath.
They claimed it shows fictional childhood episodes and personal adventures of Lord Jagannath speaking and behaving in an invented manner.
The petitioners argued these portrayals could harm devotees' religious beliefs and cause public unrest.
The film follows Mahaprabhu Jagannath, along with Balaram and Garud, on a journey to defeat an asur.