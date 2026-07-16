Why was animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' halted? 

The Orissa High Court had restrained the release of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on Wednesday, arguing that while freedom of speech is a constitutional right, it cannot be exercised in a manner that disturbs religious sentiments.

The court noted that releasing the film during the ongoing Rath Yatra without implementing changes suggested after a special screening would be "counterproductive."

In defense, producers argued that their film carries a disclaimer stating it is not based on historical or religious facts.